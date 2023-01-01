Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Troy

Troy restaurants that serve ravioli

Moscatiellos image

 

Moscatiellos

99 North Greenbush Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
Takeout
(FM) PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM RAVIOLI$25.00
Ravioli stuffed with ricotta, Romano cheese and portabella mushrooms. Served in a red cream sauce.
(vegetarian)
LOBSTER RAVIOLI$37.99
Jumbo lobster ravioli served with a 4 oz. lobster tail in a red cream sauce with crab meat.
PORTABELLA MUSHROOM RAVIOLI$0.00
Ravioli stuffed with ricotta, Romano cheese and portabella mushrooms. Served in a red cream sauce.
(vegetarian)
More about Moscatiellos
Banner pic

 

Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill

10 Starbuck Drive, Green Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Porcini Ravioli$30.00
roasted forest mushrooms, garlic, shallot, creamy white wine butter
More about Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill

