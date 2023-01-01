Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve short ribs

TACOS

Taco Libre

433 River Street, Troy

Avg 4.7 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Tacos$13.99
More about Taco Libre
Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill

10 Starbuck Drive, Green Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib$45.00
parmesan polenta, ginger glazed baby carrots, braising jus
More about Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill

