Troy restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Troy

Basil's on Market image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Basil's on Market

18 N Market St, Troy

Avg 4.3 (1236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Salad$16.00
Faroe Island salmon over fresh greens tossed with candied pecans, mango salsa, rice noodles, and goat cheese; finished with sweet chili teriyaki & cilantro served homemade Asian dressing
Chicken Finger Dinner$17.50
House-made breaded chicken tenders served with Basil’s Signatures Fries, Basil’s Veg & coleslaw
Open Faced Caprese$14.50
Sliced sourdogh bread, grilled chicken, bruschetta mix, mozzarella-provolone, finished with our house made basil pesto
Midtown Coffee & Creamery image

ICE CREAM

Midtown Coffee & Creamery

79 Foss Way, Troy

Avg 4.7 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.75
Locally-roasted espresso with your choice of milk and additional optional flavors.
White Mocha$3.75
White chocolate sauce mixed into espresso with a milk and flavor of your choice.
Garlicky Grilled Cheese (GGC)$7.25
American and Swiss cheese melt with garlic aioli on toasted sourdough.
Moeller Brew Barn - Maria Stein

8016 Marion Drive, Maria Stein

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
