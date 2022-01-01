Troy restaurants you'll love
Troy's top cuisines
Must-try Troy restaurants
More about Basil's on Market
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Basil's on Market
18 N Market St, Troy
|Popular items
|Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Faroe Island salmon over fresh greens tossed with candied pecans, mango salsa, rice noodles, and goat cheese; finished with sweet chili teriyaki & cilantro served homemade Asian dressing
|Chicken Finger Dinner
|$17.50
House-made breaded chicken tenders served with Basil’s Signatures Fries, Basil’s Veg & coleslaw
|Open Faced Caprese
|$14.50
Sliced sourdogh bread, grilled chicken, bruschetta mix, mozzarella-provolone, finished with our house made basil pesto
More about Midtown Coffee & Creamery
ICE CREAM
Midtown Coffee & Creamery
79 Foss Way, Troy
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.75
Locally-roasted espresso with your choice of milk and additional optional flavors.
|White Mocha
|$3.75
White chocolate sauce mixed into espresso with a milk and flavor of your choice.
|Garlicky Grilled Cheese (GGC)
|$7.25
American and Swiss cheese melt with garlic aioli on toasted sourdough.
More about Moeller Brew Barn - Maria Stein
Moeller Brew Barn - Maria Stein
8016 Marion Drive, Maria Stein