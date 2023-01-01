Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve cake

Basil's on Market image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Basil's on Market - Troy

18 N Market St, Troy

Avg 4.3 (1236 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Basil's on Market - Troy
Main pic

 

MattyQ’s

1469 South Market Street, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Cake Pop$7.00
Confetti Cake Cookie$4.00
More about MattyQ’s

