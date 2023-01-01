Cake in Troy

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Troy restaurants that serve cake
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Basil's on Market - Troy
18 N Market St, Troy
Avg 4.3
(1236 reviews)
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
$7.00
More about Basil's on Market - Troy
MattyQ’s
1469 South Market Street, Troy
No reviews yet
Egg Cake Pop
$7.00
Confetti Cake Cookie
$4.00
More about MattyQ’s
