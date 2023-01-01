Chicken pizza in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Basil's on Market - Troy
18 N Market St, Troy
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Jalapeno- artichoke dip with mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, chicken, topped with hot sauce, ranch, celery , and green onions
MattyQ’s
1469 South Market Street, Troy
|Hot Honey Chicken Pepperoni Pizza
|$0.00
MattyQ’s Hot Honey Chicken and Pepperoni Pizza is topped with mouthwatering grilled chicken and Ezzo old world pepperoni. Then we drizzle hot honey to top it off. The hot honey’s medium hot spice level pairs perfectly with this cheesy pizza.
|Chicken Bacon Pizza (The County Fair)
|$0.00
Cheese, grilled chicken, and bacon with your choice of ranch, bbq, or buffalo sauce
|4 Chicken Pizza Bombs
|$6.00