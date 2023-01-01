Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Basil's on Market image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Basil's on Market - Troy

18 N Market St, Troy

Avg 4.3 (1236 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
Jalapeno- artichoke dip with mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, chicken, topped with hot sauce, ranch, celery , and green onions
More about Basil's on Market - Troy
Main pic

 

MattyQ’s

1469 South Market Street, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Honey Chicken Pepperoni Pizza$0.00
MattyQ’s Hot Honey Chicken and Pepperoni Pizza is topped with mouthwatering grilled chicken and Ezzo old world pepperoni. Then we drizzle hot honey to top it off. The hot honey’s medium hot spice level pairs perfectly with this cheesy pizza.
Chicken Bacon Pizza (The County Fair)$0.00
Cheese, grilled chicken, and bacon with your choice of ranch, bbq, or buffalo sauce
4 Chicken Pizza Bombs$6.00
More about MattyQ’s

