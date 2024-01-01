Tacos in Troy

Try our Taco Pizza for a limited time only. Choose your favorite crust, then we will build your Taco Pizza made to order. We start with a taco sauce base, add pizza cheese, and taco meat. After it comes out of the oven, it is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and more taco sauce. For to-go orders we will make a kit for you to finish your taco pizza yourself, ensuring crispy lettuce and a perfect bite.

