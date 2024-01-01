Tacos in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve tacos
More about Viva La Fiesta - 836 West Main Street
Viva La Fiesta - 836 West Main Street
836 West Main Street, Troy
|Sancho Tacos
|$14.50
Three crispy taco shells wrapped in a cheesy flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes. Served with rice.
|Street Tacos
|$14.50
Three soft shell tortillas (corn or flour) with rice, beans, cilantro, onions, lime and tomatillo sauce. Your choice of one meat: Steak • Grilled Chicken • Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) • Carnitas • Al Pastor
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.99
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with beans, lettuce, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo in a crispy shell.
More about MattyQ’s - MattyQ’s Troy
MattyQ’s - MattyQ’s Troy
1469 South Market Street, Troy
|Taco Pizza
|$0.00
Try our Taco Pizza for a limited time only. Choose your favorite crust, then we will build your Taco Pizza made to order. We start with a taco sauce base, add pizza cheese, and taco meat. After it comes out of the oven, it is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and more taco sauce. For to-go orders we will make a kit for you to finish your taco pizza yourself, ensuring crispy lettuce and a perfect bite.