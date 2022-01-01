Troyer's 1883
Open today 6:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
101 W 4th Avenue, Garnett KS 66032
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grub and Chug - 306 South Main Ottawa Kansas 66067
No Reviews
306 South Main Ottawa, KS 66067
View restaurant
Sharky's Pub & Grub - Iola - 112 s Washington ave
No Reviews
112 s Washington ave Iola, KS 66749
View restaurant
El Potro Paola - 602 north pearl street
No Reviews
602 north pearl street Paola, KS 66071
View restaurant