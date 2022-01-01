Go
Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar

4 Orchard View Drive

Londonderry, NH 03053

Popular Items

OG Acai$14.00
Organic acai blended with blueberry, banana, and almond milk - topped with sliced banana, strawberry, blueberry, house granola (nuts), and agave
Sunshine$8.50
Three eggs, onion, red pepper, fresh guacamole, house chipotle aioli, scallions, S&P
Southwest$7.50
Three eggs, onion, red pepper, corn, black bean, house chipotle aioli, cilantro, S&P
Funky Monkey
Almond milk, banana, peanut butter, cacao nib, hemp heart, date
Power PB&J
Almond milk, all-natural peanut butter, blueberry, strawberry, vanilla plant-based protein
Wardy Burger
A cheesburger inspired grain bowl! - Brown rice, chopped romaine, Beyond Burger™, Violife™ coconut cheddar, onion, tomato, dill pickle, house chipotle aioli, S&P
West Coast$8.50
Three eggs, onion, broccoli, spinach, tomato, sliced avocado, house pesto, balsamic reduction, S&P
Lil' Scramble$3.95
Just three scrambled eggs – or a great way to start your own custom scramble!
Fastlane
Oat milk, banana, freshly brewed Hometown espresso (double shot), cacao nib, almond butter, vanilla
Latte
Espresso drink with milk
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry NH 03053

