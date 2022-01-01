Go
Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd

Popular Items

14" Create Your Own pizza$12.99
6pc Vegan Wings$12.99
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
16" Create Your Own Pizza$15.99
14pc Vegan Wings$26.99
18" Create Your Own Pizza$18.99
Vegan Garlic Knots$5.99
Vegan Ranch$1.00
French Fries$4.99
10" Create Your Own Pizza$9.99
Location

Arlington VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
