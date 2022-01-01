Go
TRs burgers and brats

Shopping locally, for high-quality ingredients is very important to us. We all know that shopping locally benefits the regional economy, is far greater for the environment, and we hope the quality speaks for itself. Fresh, hand cut and hand made. We are proud to have sourced the best Montana ingredients and breweries for our Burgers, Brats, and Beers. In Teddy Roosevelt's words - “…for the benefit and enjoyment of the people"

311 N. Canyon

Location

West Yellowstone MT

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
