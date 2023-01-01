Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Orem
  • /
  • TRUreligion Pancake and Steakhouse - 360 S State St Ste #158
A map showing the location of TRUreligion Pancake and Steakhouse - 360 S State St Ste #158View gallery

TRUreligion Pancake and Steakhouse - 360 S State St Ste #158

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

360 S State St Ste #158

Orem, UT 84058

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

360 S State St Ste #158, Orem UT 84058

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Daddy's Pizzeria - Orem - 93 South State Street
orange starNo Reviews
93 South State Street Orem, UT 84058
View restaurantnext
Lucys NY Pizza - Orem - 59 S State St.
orange starNo Reviews
59 S State St. Orem, UT 84058
View restaurantnext
Apollo Burger - Orem
orange starNo Reviews
452 North State Street Orem, UT 84057
View restaurantnext
Chubby Baker - Orem
orange starNo Reviews
1167 S State Street Orem, UT 84097
View restaurantnext
La Carreta
orange starNo Reviews
340 E 1200 S OREM, UT 84058
View restaurantnext
Wing Nutz - Orem - 1054 South 750 East
orange starNo Reviews
1054 South 750 East Orem, UT 84097
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Orem

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (31 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (16 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (31 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

TRUreligion Pancake and Steakhouse - 360 S State St Ste #158

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston