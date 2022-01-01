Go
SEAFOOD

2775 W Jefferson Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1033 reviews)

Popular Items

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$17.00
Real Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Wasabi Aioli, Remoulade
Sm Traverse City Cherry Salad$8.00
Cherries, Blue Cheese Crumble, Red Onion, Candied Nuts
Kid Chix Fingers$6.00
Blackened Chicken Tortellini$22.00
Cheese Tortellini, Spicy Alfredo Cream, Tomato, Red Onion, Blackened Chicken
Lobster Roll$24.00
New Orleans Cajun Chicken$21.00
Blackened Chicken in a New Orleans Cajun Sauce, Choice of Rice or Pasta
Michigan Lake Perch$24.00
1/2 lb. Served Blackened, Fried or Sautéed Scampi Style
Chicken Caprese$21.00
Chicken Breast Medallions, Baby Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Pesto Cream , Choice of Rice or Pasta
SIDE Rice Pilaf$4.00
Lobster Tacos$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2775 W Jefferson Ave

Trenton MI

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

