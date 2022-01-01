Go
Trubble Brewing

Trubble Brewing makes bar food you can feel good about with locally sourced food and everything made by hand; we're American-style food, a little jazzed up.

PIZZA

2725 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.3 (1054 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked Penne with Beer Cheese Sauce$13.00
Penne pasta with beer cheese sauce and cheese curds nestled inside, and then topped with even more cheese! Mix in or top with goodies for an even bigger splurge.
The Bianca Pizza
A "white" pizza drizzled with garlic-infused olive oil, herbed ricotta, and a blend of melty cheeses, topped with Italian herbs and crushed red pepper.
Chicken N Waffles (The Ron)$12.00
Our famous cornbread waffle topped with Gunthorp chicken tenders and smothered in buttermilk syrup. With a dollop of herbed butter.
Shawarma Bowl (vegan)$13.00
Baby spinach, seasoned rice, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, hummus and kalamata olives piled in a bow with vegan shawarma sauce & served with warm pita. (vegan). Add grilled chicken for $2 more.
Brewger$15.00
We've been told it's the best burger in town! A fresh Seven Sons beef patty with pickled mustard seeds, bacon shallot jam, and house aioli. Served with fries.
Waffle$5.00
Our secret recipe waffle batter, toasted golden brown and served with a side of our buttermilk syrup.
Cheese Nerds$9.00
Golden delicious cheese curd gems, deep fried and served with comeback sauce. Enough for sharing (if you must).
Super Supremo Pizza
All the fixins - Green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni and Wood Farms Italian sausage.
Royale with Cheese$14.00
It's a classic American cheeseburger with your choice of cheese, house aioli, and romaine, pickles, and red onion on the side. Our beef patties are farm-fresh and we use a soft bakery brioche bun. Served with hand-cut fries.
Big Softies$8.00
Bakery soft pretzel braids with your choice of cheese dip (beer cheese) or schmear (tub cheese).
2725 Broadway

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
