Truck To Table

Pacific Northwest Craft creations. Creating relationships one meal at a time.

9811 Northeast 15th Avenue

Popular Items

Small Consomme$2.00
Slow Cooked Beef Bone Broth combined with our Garlic Three Chili Puree served with Sweet pickled Onions and Cilantro
Birria Beef Taco$4.00
One griddled beef taco with queso oaxaca, avocado tomatillo and three chili roja sauces topped with pickled onions.
Corn & Jalapeno Fritters$7.00
Corn & Jalapeno hush puppies served with honey butter
Birria Soup Dumplings$14.00
Our Birria & Consommé filled steamed Dumplings served over Noodles, Pickled Red Onion, Guajillo Chili Broth and Cilantro
French Fries$3.00
Chicken Tinga Taco$4.00
One griddled chicken tinga taco with oaxaca queso with avocado tomatillo and three chili roja sauces, topped with pickled red onions.
Double Smash Burger$10.00
Double smash burger with American cheese, table sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles served on a brioche Bun
Quesadilla$5.00
Corn tortillas griddled with Oaxaca queso.
9811 Northeast 15th Avenue

Hazel Dell WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
