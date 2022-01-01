Go
Toast

ZIKI

Come in and enjoy!

​​1300 E Anderson Ln

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Meatball Bowl (GF)$14.00
Mediterranean Beef Meatballs, Yellow Rice, Chipotle ZIKI, Roasted Red Pepper Whipped Feta Dip, Fajitas, Cucumber Salsa, Cabbage Slaw, Grilled Cherry Tomatoes, Fried Onions, Garlic Sauce. Gluten-Free.
ZIKI Bites (V,GF)$6.00
Crispy Spanakopita bites filled with feta, secret cheeses, and spinach. Vegetarian and Gluten-Free.
Greek Fries (V,GF)$6.00
Greek Fries with fresh hand-cut fries, feta cheese, oregano and sea salt. Vegetarian and Gluten free.
Basil Lemon Chicken Bowl (GF)$14.00
Basil Lemon Chicken, Yellow Rice, Classic ZIKI, Garlic Sauce, Fajitas, Cucumber Salsa, Cabbage Slaw, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Corn, Crispy Chickpeas, Cilantro Garlic Sauce. Gluten-Free.
Chicken Zurrito$14.00
Flour Tortilla with Basil Lemon Chicken, Yellow Rice, Classic ZIKI, Garlic Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Corn, Cabbage Slaw
Pork Bowl (GF)$14.00
Chipotle Honey Pork, Yellow Rice, Avocado Jalapeno ZIKI, Garlic Sauce, Fajitas, Cucumber Salsa, Cabbage Slaw, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Corn, Crispy Jalapenos, Cilantro Garlic Sauce. Gluten-Free.
Greek Salad (V)$11.00
Choice of Protein, Fresh Cucumber, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Classic ZIKI, house lemon oil dressing
Sprite$3.00
Fries (V,GF)$5.00
Crispy fresh hand-cut house fries seasoned with sea salt and secret spices. Vegan and Gluten-Free.
Pork Zurrito$14.00
Flour tortilla with Honey Chipotle Pork, Yellow rice, Avocado Jalapeno ZIKI, Roasted Red Pepper Whipped Feta Dip, Grilled Corn, Pickled Jalapenos, Cabbage Slaw, Pico De Gallo

Location

​​1300 E Anderson Ln

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brooklyn Breakfast Shop @ Prep ATX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile

No reviews yet

We're Thai ghost kitchen located inside PREP ATX, the largest commercial kitchen in Texas. We open for To go and Delivery orders. There are patio and tables in PREP's lobby if you would like to sit and eat here.

Tatsu-Ya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dream Bakery

No reviews yet

Gluten free goodies delivered straight to your door!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston