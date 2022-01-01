Truckee restaurants you'll love

Truckee restaurants
Toast
  • Truckee

Truckee's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Steakhouses
Must-try Truckee restaurants

The Pub at Donner Lake image

 

The Pub at Donner Lake

15963 South Shore Drive, Truckee

Avg 4.6 (287 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Zesty Chicken Sando$16.00
BLT$13.00
Caesar$13.00
More about The Pub at Donner Lake
Truckee Tavern & Grill image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Truckee Tavern & Grill

10118 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee

Avg 5 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Burger$20.00
House made black bean veggie patty served with tomato, onion, lettuce and a house made pickle served on a Truckee Sourdough brioche bun with fries.
*veggie patty is not vegan & contains gluten*
Half Chicken$25.00
Half house brined and roasted chicken served with your choice of side.
1/2 Lb Cheeseburger$20.00
1/2 Pound Durham Ranch all natural burger patty. Served with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, on a brioche bun with fries.
More about Truckee Tavern & Grill
Wild Cherries Coffee House image

 

Wild Cherries Coffee House

11429 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee

Avg 4.5 (1176 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Club (turkey, swiss, avocado, tomato, season mayo)$11.50
Turkey Pesto Provolone (turkey, pesto, provolone, season mayo,)$11.50
Spicy Chicken Club (chicken, bacon, pepperjack, ranch)$11.50
More about Wild Cherries Coffee House
Cottonwood Restaurant & Bar REBUILDING image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cottonwood Restaurant & Bar REBUILDING

10142 Rue Hilltop, Truckee

Avg 4.4 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Kale Caesar Salad$19.00
house made Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan (takeout-dressing on side)
Notes: Gluten Free if no croutons
Add Chicken $7
Add poached Egg $2
Cheeseburger$20.00
8 oz beef patty, toasted bun, with or without American cheese & fries (+$2 sub cup of soup, salad or truffle parmesan fries )
Notes: Available Medium to Well Done
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle comes on burger (use modifier if NO LTOP)
Gluten Free if NO Bun, no longer offering lettuce wrap option
Add Ons: 2 slices Bacon $3
Grilled Onions $1.50
Egg Sunny Side Up $2
Whole Leaf Caesar Salad$22.00
Whole leaf romaine lettuce dressed with our house made Caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan. Dressing comes on the side with all to-go salads.
More about Cottonwood Restaurant & Bar REBUILDING
COMO image

 

COMO

10164 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee

Avg 4 (145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco (GF)$3.50
marinated ribeye, onion, avocado, cotija cheese, salsa ranchero
Baja Fish Taco$2.00
Tempura battered fried mahi, baja sauce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, cilantro
Chips and Guacamole (V, VG)$12.00
Smashed avocado with onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, roasted pepita seeds, micro greens. Comes with house fried tortilla chips. Serves 3-4
More about COMO
Stella image

 

Stella

10918 Brockway Rd, Truckee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoked chicken wings GF$16.00
Dry rub or Harissa Hot, whipped feta, scallions, celery & carrot
6 Cochinita Pibil Tacos GF/DF$20.00
Achiote & citrus marinated pork shoulder smoked in banana leaf, handmade corn tortillas, pickled red onions, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa, escabeche, lime
Seasoned French Fries GF/V/VG$8.00
House-made fermented ketchup
More about Stella
Glenshire Pizza Company image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Glenshire Pizza Company

10095 Dorchester,Ste E, Truckee

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, house made bleu cheese dressing.
Caesar LARGE$12.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing.
Greek Salad (LARGE ONLY)$14.00
More about Glenshire Pizza Company
Tahoe Mountain Club - PJ's image

 

Tahoe Mountain Club - PJ's

11406 Henness Road, Truckee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato Bruschetta$10.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, olive oil, basil, balsamic reduction, roasted garlic on ciabatta crostini
Ahi Poke Bowl$19.00
Pickled ginger, wakame, avocado, green onion, cucumbers, yuzu ponzu sauce, white rice
Chicken Bowl$15.00
Mary's organic chicken, basmati rice, peach relish, toasted almonds, bean sprouts, sweet and sour glaze
More about Tahoe Mountain Club - PJ's
Great Gold image

PIZZA

Great Gold

11025 Pioneer Trail #104, Truckee

Avg 4.8 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$19.00
kale, chicory, parmesan, bread crumbs, sunflower seeds, caesar
*** all salads served dressing onside
(can be made vegetarian)
Pork Belly Meatballs$18.00
Ricotta, red sauce, white bean, basil.
SWEET SAUSAGE PIZZA BIANCA$27.00
sweet italian sausage, carmelized onion, roasted garlic, garlic cream, buffalo mozzarella, fontina, spinach
More about Great Gold

