Truckee restaurants you'll love

The Pub at Donner Lake
15963 South Shore Drive, Truckee
|Zesty Chicken Sando
|$16.00
|BLT
|$13.00
|Caesar
|$13.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Truckee Tavern & Grill
10118 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee
|Veggie Burger
|$20.00
House made black bean veggie patty served with tomato, onion, lettuce and a house made pickle served on a Truckee Sourdough brioche bun with fries.
*veggie patty is not vegan & contains gluten*
|Half Chicken
|$25.00
Half house brined and roasted chicken served with your choice of side.
|1/2 Lb Cheeseburger
|$20.00
1/2 Pound Durham Ranch all natural burger patty. Served with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, on a brioche bun with fries.
Wild Cherries Coffee House
11429 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee
|Turkey Club (turkey, swiss, avocado, tomato, season mayo)
|$11.50
|Turkey Pesto Provolone (turkey, pesto, provolone, season mayo,)
|$11.50
|Spicy Chicken Club (chicken, bacon, pepperjack, ranch)
|$11.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cottonwood Restaurant & Bar REBUILDING
10142 Rue Hilltop, Truckee
|Chopped Kale Caesar Salad
|$19.00
house made Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan (takeout-dressing on side)
Notes: Gluten Free if no croutons
Add Chicken $7
Add poached Egg $2
|Cheeseburger
|$20.00
8 oz beef patty, toasted bun, with or without American cheese & fries (+$2 sub cup of soup, salad or truffle parmesan fries )
Notes: Available Medium to Well Done
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle comes on burger (use modifier if NO LTOP)
Gluten Free if NO Bun, no longer offering lettuce wrap option
Add Ons: 2 slices Bacon $3
Grilled Onions $1.50
Egg Sunny Side Up $2
|Whole Leaf Caesar Salad
|$22.00
Whole leaf romaine lettuce dressed with our house made Caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan. Dressing comes on the side with all to-go salads.
COMO
10164 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee
|Carne Asada Taco (GF)
|$3.50
marinated ribeye, onion, avocado, cotija cheese, salsa ranchero
|Baja Fish Taco
|$2.00
Tempura battered fried mahi, baja sauce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, cilantro
|Chips and Guacamole (V, VG)
|$12.00
Smashed avocado with onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, roasted pepita seeds, micro greens. Comes with house fried tortilla chips. Serves 3-4
Stella
10918 Brockway Rd, Truckee
|Smoked chicken wings GF
|$16.00
Dry rub or Harissa Hot, whipped feta, scallions, celery & carrot
|6 Cochinita Pibil Tacos GF/DF
|$20.00
Achiote & citrus marinated pork shoulder smoked in banana leaf, handmade corn tortillas, pickled red onions, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa, escabeche, lime
|Seasoned French Fries GF/V/VG
|$8.00
House-made fermented ketchup
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Glenshire Pizza Company
10095 Dorchester,Ste E, Truckee
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, house made bleu cheese dressing.
|Caesar LARGE
|$12.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing.
|Greek Salad (LARGE ONLY)
|$14.00
Tahoe Mountain Club - PJ's
11406 Henness Road, Truckee
|Tomato Bruschetta
|$10.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, olive oil, basil, balsamic reduction, roasted garlic on ciabatta crostini
|Ahi Poke Bowl
|$19.00
Pickled ginger, wakame, avocado, green onion, cucumbers, yuzu ponzu sauce, white rice
|Chicken Bowl
|$15.00
Mary's organic chicken, basmati rice, peach relish, toasted almonds, bean sprouts, sweet and sour glaze
PIZZA
Great Gold
11025 Pioneer Trail #104, Truckee
|Ceasar Salad
|$19.00
kale, chicory, parmesan, bread crumbs, sunflower seeds, caesar
*** all salads served dressing onside
(can be made vegetarian)
|Pork Belly Meatballs
|$18.00
Ricotta, red sauce, white bean, basil.
|SWEET SAUSAGE PIZZA BIANCA
|$27.00
sweet italian sausage, carmelized onion, roasted garlic, garlic cream, buffalo mozzarella, fontina, spinach