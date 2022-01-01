Truckee bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Truckee
The Pub at Donner Lake
15963 South Shore Drive, Truckee
|Popular items
|Zesty Chicken Sando
|$16.00
|BLT
|$13.00
|Caesar
|$13.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Truckee Tavern & Grill
10118 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$20.00
House made black bean veggie patty served with tomato, onion, lettuce and a house made pickle served on a Truckee Sourdough brioche bun with fries.
*veggie patty is not vegan & contains gluten*
|Half Chicken
|$25.00
Half house brined and roasted chicken served with your choice of side.
|1/2 Lb Cheeseburger
|$20.00
1/2 Pound Durham Ranch all natural burger patty. Served with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, on a brioche bun with fries.
COMO
10164 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Taco (GF)
|$3.50
marinated ribeye, onion, avocado, cotija cheese, salsa ranchero
|Baja Fish Taco
|$2.00
Tempura battered fried mahi, baja sauce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, cilantro
|Chips and Guacamole (V, VG)
|$12.00
Smashed avocado with onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, roasted pepita seeds, micro greens. Comes with house fried tortilla chips. Serves 3-4
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Glenshire Pizza Company
10095 Dorchester,Ste E, Truckee
|Popular items
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, house made bleu cheese dressing.
|Caesar LARGE
|$12.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing.
|Greek Salad (LARGE ONLY)
|$14.00