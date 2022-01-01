Truckee bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Truckee restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Truckee

The Pub at Donner Lake image

 

The Pub at Donner Lake

15963 South Shore Drive, Truckee

Avg 4.6 (287 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Zesty Chicken Sando$16.00
BLT$13.00
Caesar$13.00
More about The Pub at Donner Lake
Truckee Tavern & Grill image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Truckee Tavern & Grill

10118 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee

Avg 5 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Burger$20.00
House made black bean veggie patty served with tomato, onion, lettuce and a house made pickle served on a Truckee Sourdough brioche bun with fries.
*veggie patty is not vegan & contains gluten*
Half Chicken$25.00
Half house brined and roasted chicken served with your choice of side.
1/2 Lb Cheeseburger$20.00
1/2 Pound Durham Ranch all natural burger patty. Served with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, on a brioche bun with fries.
More about Truckee Tavern & Grill
COMO image

 

COMO

10164 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee

Avg 4 (145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco (GF)$3.50
marinated ribeye, onion, avocado, cotija cheese, salsa ranchero
Baja Fish Taco$2.00
Tempura battered fried mahi, baja sauce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, cilantro
Chips and Guacamole (V, VG)$12.00
Smashed avocado with onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, roasted pepita seeds, micro greens. Comes with house fried tortilla chips. Serves 3-4
More about COMO
Glenshire Pizza Company image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Glenshire Pizza Company

10095 Dorchester,Ste E, Truckee

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, house made bleu cheese dressing.
Caesar LARGE$12.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing.
Greek Salad (LARGE ONLY)$14.00
More about Glenshire Pizza Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Truckee

Tacos

Kale Salad

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Map

More near Truckee to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Grass Valley

No reviews yet

Placerville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston