Burritos in Truckee

Go
Truckee restaurants
Toast

Truckee restaurants that serve burritos

COMO image

 

COMO

10164 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee

Avg 4 (145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pollo Verde Burrito$12.50
shredded marinated chicken, beans, rice, salsa verde, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, sour cream
Carnitas Burrito$14.00
braised pork, cilantro, onion, rice, beans, salsa roja, jack cheese, sour cream, flour tortilla
More about COMO
Stella image

 

Stella

10918 Brockway Rd, Truckee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Falafel GF/V/VG/DF$10.00
Herb falafel, lemon garlic tahini sauce, micro herbs
Smoked chicken wings GF$16.00
Dry rub or Harissa Hot, whipped feta, scallions, celery & carrot
Sopa V/VG/DF/GF/N$13.00
Butternut squash soup, candied pistachios, herb olive oil, Aleppo
More about Stella

Browse other tasty dishes in Truckee

Cheeseburgers

Kale Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Truckee to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Grass Valley

No reviews yet

Placerville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston