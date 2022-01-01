Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cappuccino in
Truckee
/
Truckee
/
Cappuccino
Truckee restaurants that serve cappuccino
Wild Cherries Coffee House
11429 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee
Avg 4.5
(1176 reviews)
Cappuccino 8oz
$3.25
Cappuccino 10oz
$3.50
More about Wild Cherries Coffee House
Stella
10918 Brockway Rd, Truckee
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$5.00
More about Stella
