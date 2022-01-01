Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobb salad in
Truckee
/
Truckee
/
Cobb Salad
Truckee restaurants that serve cobb salad
The Pub at Donner Lake
15963 South Shore Drive, Truckee
Avg 4.6
(287 reviews)
Cobb Salad
$19.00
More about The Pub at Donner Lake
Wild Cherries Coffee House
11429 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee
Avg 4.5
(1176 reviews)
Cobb Salad (mixed greens, hard boiled egg, bacon, turkey, tomato, blue cheese, cheddar, croutons)
$12.50
More about Wild Cherries Coffee House
Browse other tasty dishes in Truckee
Rigatoni
Cake
Burritos
Chicken Tenders
Mac And Cheese
Lox
Hanger Steaks
Short Ribs
More near Truckee to explore
Reno
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Sparks
No reviews yet
Tahoe City
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Placerville
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Carson City
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Nevada City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Grass Valley
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Colfax
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Carson City
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Reno
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Chico
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(330 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston