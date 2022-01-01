Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Truckee

Truckee restaurants
Truckee restaurants that serve cobb salad

The Pub at Donner Lake image

 

The Pub at Donner Lake

15963 South Shore Drive, Truckee

Avg 4.6 (287 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$19.00
More about The Pub at Donner Lake
Wild Cherries Coffee House image

 

Wild Cherries Coffee House

11429 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee

Avg 4.5 (1176 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad (mixed greens, hard boiled egg, bacon, turkey, tomato, blue cheese, cheddar, croutons)$12.50
More about Wild Cherries Coffee House

