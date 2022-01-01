Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Truckee

Go
Truckee restaurants
Toast

Truckee restaurants that serve french fries

Stella image

 

Stella

10918 Brockway Rd, Truckee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seasoned French Fries GF/V/VG$8.00
House-made fermented ketchup
More about Stella
Glenshire Pizza Company image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Glenshire Pizza Company

10095 Dorchester,Ste E, Truckee

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries Basket$6.00
French Fries Reg$4.00
More about Glenshire Pizza Company

Map

Map

