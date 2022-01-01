Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Truckee
/
Truckee
/
Hot Chocolate
Truckee restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Wild Cherries Coffee House
11429 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee
Avg 4.5
(1176 reviews)
Hot Chocolate 8 oz
$2.50
More about Wild Cherries Coffee House
Stella - | Cedar House Sport Hotel
10918 Brockway Rd, Truckee
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$4.75
More about Stella - | Cedar House Sport Hotel
Browse other tasty dishes in Truckee
Lox
Apple Salad
Cappuccino
Cake
Cobb Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Pork Belly
Veggie Burgers
More near Truckee to explore
Reno
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Sparks
No reviews yet
Tahoe City
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Carson City
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Placerville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Nevada City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Grass Valley
Avg 3.6
(6 restaurants)
Colfax
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Carson City
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Reno
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(247 restaurants)
Chico
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(549 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(364 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(924 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston