Hot chocolate in Truckee

Truckee restaurants
Truckee restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Wild Cherries Coffee House image

 

Wild Cherries Coffee House

11429 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee

Avg 4.5 (1176 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate 8 oz$2.50
More about Wild Cherries Coffee House
Stella image

 

Stella - | Cedar House Sport Hotel

10918 Brockway Rd, Truckee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate$4.75
More about Stella - | Cedar House Sport Hotel

