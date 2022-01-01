Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Truckee

Truckee restaurants
Truckee restaurants that serve lobster rolls

The Pub at Donner Lake image

 

The Pub at Donner Lake

15963 South Shore Drive, Truckee

Avg 4.6 (287 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$29.00
More about The Pub at Donner Lake
Restaurant banner

 

Moody's Bistro, Bar and Beats

10007 Bridge St, Truckee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$39.00
More about Moody's Bistro, Bar and Beats

