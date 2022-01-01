Mac and cheese in Truckee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Pub at Donner Lake image

 

The Pub at Donner Lake

15963 South Shore Drive, Truckee

Avg 4.6 (287 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Mac & Cheese$10.00
More about The Pub at Donner Lake
Mac and Cheese image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Truckee Tavern & Grill

10118 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee

Avg 5 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac and Cheese$11.00
Housemade macaroni toasted in a white cheddar sauce topped with panko bread crumbs.
Kids Mac n Cheese$10.00
Housemade macaroni tossed in a white cheddar cheese sauce.
More about Truckee Tavern & Grill

