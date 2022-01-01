Mac and cheese in Truckee
Truckee restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about The Pub at Donner Lake
The Pub at Donner Lake
15963 South Shore Drive, Truckee
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
More about Truckee Tavern & Grill
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Truckee Tavern & Grill
10118 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee
|Mac and Cheese
|$11.00
Housemade macaroni toasted in a white cheddar sauce topped with panko bread crumbs.
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$10.00
Housemade macaroni tossed in a white cheddar cheese sauce.