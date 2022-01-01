Go
Truckee Tavern & Grill

We believe a great dining experience must not only be made with fresh quality ingredients and be expertly prepared but it must invoke emotion and memory. Truckee Tavern’s food and beverage offerings include the freshest, highest quality local ingredients, farm raised, hormone free meats and locally grown produce to give a sense of place. Menu items showcase the incredible diversity of food available in California. The menus changes continually to reflect the seasons, changing tastes and availability to give the feel of moment.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

10118 Donner Pass Rd • $$

Avg 5 (131 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetarian Casarecce Pasta$25.00
House made Casarecce pasta tossed in a white wine butter garlic sauce. Served with Romanesco, sweet peppers, leeks, fried capers , Calabrian chili oil, parmesan
Half Chicken$25.00
Half house brined and roasted chicken served with your choice of side.
Mixed greens Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, watermelon radish, cucumber, sliced almonds, balsamic dressing.
Kids Chicken Fingers$11.00
Fried chicken fingers with thrice cooked fries.
1/2 Lb Cheeseburger$20.00
1/2 Pound Durham Ranch all natural burger patty. Served with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, on a brioche bun with fries.
Mac and Cheese$11.00
Housemade macaroni toasted in a white cheddar sauce topped with panko bread crumbs.
Tavern Salad$24.00
Spring mix, gem, farro, watermelon radish, roasted butternut squash, romanesco, apples, fried leeks, apple cider vinaigrette
Mashed Potatoes$9.00
A blend of Yukon Gold Potatoes and white sweet potatoes topped with brown butter.
Duck Fettuccine$32.00
Confit duck leg, butternut fettucine, roasted butternut, brussels sprout leaves, gin sauce
Wood Grilled Trout$32.00
Wood grilled trout, beech mushroom and white bean ragout, coal roasted grapefruit and arugula salad
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10118 Donner Pass Rd

Truckee CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
