True Bistro

10 years of Innovative plant-based cuisine from Chef Stuart Reiter.

1153 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT$14.00
house smoked, bacon style tofu, boston lettuce, fresh tomato, ciabatta, garlic mayo
Choice of Fries or Salad
Sugar and Spice Scone$4.00
brown sugar, oats, warming spices
Tofu Scramble with Sun Dried Tomato$15.00
seasoned tofu scramble, sun-dried tomato, cashew cheese, arugula pesto and a side of sourdough toast or home fries
Creamy Cauliflower Gratin$24.00
leek, sage, cashew cheese, buttered breadcrumb, Violife parmesan, side of roasted Brussels sprouts
Waffle with Buttermilk Tofu$16.00
our signature battered and fried "buttermilk" tofu with chili agave and a citrus twist on top of a cornmeal waffle
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms$15.00
guajillo chili sauce, horseradish-dill aioli
BBQ Tofu Chicken with Cheesy Grits$24.00
slow cooked collards with smoked onions, pickled red onion, housemade bourbon BBQ sauce
Root Vegetable Pot Pie$24.00
parsnip, turnip, carrot, cremini mushroom, fave bean, black pepper biscuit, side of roasted winter squash with apricot chutney
Three Course Dinner$45.00
Your choice of one of 8 small plates, 3 large plates, and 4 desserts
Buttermilk Fried Tofu Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk fried tofu with housemade hot sauce, pickles and lettuce.
Location

1153 Broadway

Somerville MA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
