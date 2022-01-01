Go
Toast

True Blue Butcher and Barrel

Butcher and Barrel, located in Downtown Wilmington, NC in The South Front District, will stay loyal to the True Blue brand with a butcher shop and great steak choices, but will create its own identity with redesigned menu options, a spirited atmosphere that accommodates live music, and eventually over 500 liquor options.

110 Greenfield Street Suite 114

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blue Cheese
Fries Side$6.00
Bacon Cheddy Mac$14.00
Caesar$11.00
Steak Frites$28.00
Smash Burger$14.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
P-Nut Brussels$12.00
Butcher and Table Burger$17.00
Smoked Wings$13.00

Location

110 Greenfield Street Suite 114

Wilmington NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Anthem Beer Project

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Benny's Big Time Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Big, fun, tasty, and Italian.

Benny's Big Time Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington

No reviews yet

Located at 1502 S 3rd St Wilmington in the South Front District, Mariposa will make sure to transport you to Spain with a menu full of authentic Spanish tapas, an intentionally crafted wine list and an intimate atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston