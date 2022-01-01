Go
True Blue Butcher and Table

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1125 Military Cutoff Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)

Popular Items

6oz Filet Mignon$37.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine, lemon parmesan vinaigrette, buttered croutons, white anchovy
Beef & Brussels$16.00
beef satay, coconut apple fried brussels, peanuts, lime
Mac N Cheese$11.00
Porcini Cheeseburger$19.00
Porcini mushroom butter, Calabrian pepper aioli, Comte cheese, Butter Lettuce
Fried Brussels$9.00
9oz Filet Mignon$54.00
Kids Cheeseburger w/ fries$10.00
Burrata$16.00
Spring mix, Amarena cherries, Lady Edison extra fancy country ham, Marcona almonds, lemon vinaigrette
French Fries$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Business Services
Catering
Takeout

Location

1125 Military Cutoff Road

Wilmington NC

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
