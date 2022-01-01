Go
Toast

True Grit Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

123 North Lena Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (815 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwest Burger$16.00
Your Choice of Protein topped with Cheddar Cheese, Diced Green Chilies, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle. Comes with Choice of 1 Side.
Catfish
Mississippi Catfish. ONLY AVAILABLE ON FRIDAY
French Fry Basket$7.00
Oinkinator$16.50
Your Choice of Protein topped with Smoky Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle. Comes with Choice of 1 Side.
Kid Burger$8.50
All American BLT$13.00
Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on toasted sourdough. Add Avocado $2. Add Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper Jack
Cheese $1 each. Choice of 1 Side. (Sub Gluten Free Bun $2).
Chicken Fried Chicken$16.00
A Boneless Chicken Breast hand-breaded and fried golden brown, served with your choice of White or Brown Gravy and served with two sides.
Kickin' Grit Burger$16.00
Your Choice of Protein topped with Jalapenos, Grit Fry Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle. Comes with Choice of 1 Side.
Guac on the Wild Side$17.00
Your Protein Choice topped with Smoky Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle, with a side of Fresh Guacamole. Comes with Choice of 1 Side.
The Original$14.00
Pick your Favorite Protein Choice. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle. Comes with Choice of 1 Side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

123 North Lena Street

Ridgway CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lazy Dog Saloon

No reviews yet

Great food! Cooked with love.

The Outlaw Restaurant

No reviews yet

Welcome To The Outlaw Restaurant in Ouray, Colorado
Good food, good friends. That’s our motto.
You’ll Love our Chef’s Nightly Specials.
Browse our menu then stop by some time and see us! We’re located on Main Street in Downtown Ouray, Colorado.

The Imogene - NEW

No reviews yet

Rooftop bar offering great cocktails and unique tapas!

Mouses Chocolates and Coffee

No reviews yet

Handcrafted espresso drinks, milkshakes, scrap cookies, baked goods, and miscellaneous goodness!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston