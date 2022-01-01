True Grounds Cafe
Local staple serving Intelligentsia coffee, breakfast, and lunch. We source our ingredients locally where possible, bake our own breads & pastries in house, and all of our sauces and syrups are 100% homemade.
717 Broadway
Popular Items
Location
717 Broadway
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Grounder Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Grounder Café specializes in breakfast and brunch, specialty sandwiches and salads. We serve Coffee, Expresso, Smoothies and Fresh Juice. Our specialties include home made Muffins, Omelets, Breakfast Burritos and Panini Sandwiches.
The Pub
Great local pub with an awesome eclectic crowd. The wings are out of this world and who doesn't love playing keno? . Staff is awesome.All on line food orders must be in by 10:45p.m.
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast
Come in and enjoy!
Avenue kitchen + bar
Neighborhood Restaurant + Bar
American fare including Detroit Style Pizza,
Rotating Draft Beers, Eclectic Wine List, &
Craft Cocktails