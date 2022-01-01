Go
True Juice Cafe

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

251 State Street • $

Avg 4.9 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Snap$7.95
Apple, Lemon, Pineapple, & Ginger.
Green Machine$7.49
Spinach, Orange, Avocado, Banana, Pineapple, and Coconut Milk
Marco Polo$5.50
Two Egg Spinach Scramble, Soy-Glazed Onions (GF), Tzatziki Sauce, and Cheddar.
Vanilla Latte$4.25
Vanilla Syrup (house-made)
Everything Egg Sandwich$8.00
2 egg spinach scrambled, Gavin's Hash (hash brown re fried black bean, soy glazed onions), american cheese, sriracha mayo, and everything bagel seasoning
Mangolorian$7.49
Mango, Pineapple, and Coconut Milk
Sweet Green$9.25
Apple, Kale, Lemon, & Ginger
The Elvis$10.00
Açaí Base with Vanilla & Almond Granola. Topped with Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, and Peanut Butter.
Build Your Own Bowl$10.00
Your choice of base. Our Açaí Blend or Pitaya Blend. Choose a granola and then load up on toppings.
Huevos Rancheros$7.50
Two Egg Scrambled, Refried Black Bean, Avocado Mash, Hot Lime Chipotle Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

251 State Street

Schenectady NY

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
