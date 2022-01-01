Go
Brewing on Boston's North Shore, True North Ale Company is a craft brewery rooted in our regional history of integrity, honesty, and four centuries of maritime history. Visit our taproom for pints of juicy American IPAs, sophisticated Belgian ales, classic German lagers, cutting-edge sours, and many more traditional and experimental styles.

Johann To-Go
VIENNA LAGER Brewed with Vienna, Munich, and German caramel malts, German Perle and Saphir hops, and German lager yeast. Deep amber in color with notes of sweet, toasted malt and red currant to complement a subtle herbal hop bitterness. ABV 5.1%
North Shore To-Go
NEW ENGLAND HAZY IPA Brewed with base malts of high character, oats, fruit-forward ale yeast, and American hops. A light, soft, and nutty malt body provides the structure for flavors and aromas of peach, apricot, berries, and melon. ABV 4.7%
Stammtisch To-Go
GERMAN PILS
2019 North American Brewers Association BRONZE MEDAL!
Brewed with pilsner malt and hops from Germany and the Pacific Northwest. Fermented with a lager yeast sourced from Munich to produce dry, crisp, refreshing tastes and aromas of lemon, dough, and spicy noble hops.
ABV 4.9%
Shear Hoppiness To-Go
JUICY IPA Brewed with our fruit-forward house ale yeast, contributing notes of creamy peach and apricot stone fruit. A heavy dry hop with Citra, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops produces tones of juicy fruit, pine, passion fruit, and lemon candy. ABV 6.4%
Holy Schnitt! To-Go
MUNICH HELLES Pilsner malt provides a mild, malty-sweet body balanced by subtle additions of German Hersbrucker and Tettnanger hops. Doughy Pilsner malt, noble hop spice, with a refreshing herbal lemon citrus finish. ABV 5.1%
Bright & Early To-Go
TROPICAL JUICY IPA Pours a deep orange haze, with aromas of candied lemon, mango, pineapple, and banana. Specialty hops and yeast provide flavors of melon, peach, and fresh-squeezed orange juice. No juice added!
Cerveza To-Go
MEXICAN LAGER
2020 GABF Silver Medal winner!
2018 New York International Beer Competition Silver Award!
Cerveza is brewed with pilsner malt, flaked maize, El Dorado hops, and Mexican lager yeast. A clean, refreshing, light-bodied lager.
ABV 4.3%
Northern Haze To-Go
NEW ENGLAND JUICY IPA
2019 North American Brewers Association SILVER MEDAL!
Northern Haze is brewed with unmalted barley and wheat atop a blend of base malts to provide a full mouthfeel and a heavy hop/protein haze. Fruit-forward ale yeast and ample additions of Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, and Mandarina Bavaria hops provide aromatics of passion fruit, stone fruit, and berries.
ABV 6.7%
Dark Lantern To-Go
OATMEAL STOUT Brewed with English crystal malts and roast barley to give flavors of toffee and light roast coffee, while flaked oats offer a soft, velvety mouthfeel. This stout drinks with a balance between caramel sweet and bitter roast reminiscent of oatmeal cookie and baking chocolate with soft roastiness. ABV 5.5%
Forest Haze To-Go
NEW ENGLAND JUICY DOUBLE IPA Brewed with 2-row malt, wheat, and oats for a soft, pillowy mouthfeel. Double dry hopped with Galaxy, Cryo Citra, and Cyro Simcoe hops for bold tastes and aromas of passion fruit, peach, stone fruit, and juicy orange citrus. ABV 7.7%
116 County Rd

Ipswich MA

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
