Go
Toast

True North Kitchen and Bar

Come in and enjoy!

159 Bridge Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

True Burger$16.00
Seeded Bun, Aioli, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onion, Bacon, Potato Sticks, Hand-Cut Fries
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Foccacia Croutons, White Anchovy
Mongolian Chicken Tenders$13.00
Coconut Creme fraiche, Grilled Pineaplle, Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Toasted Coconut
House Made Potato Chips with Caramelized Onion Dip$8.00
Thin Crispy Chips with our Caramelized Onion Dip
Greek Salad$12.00
Greek Dressing, Roasted Peppers, Feta, Olives, Cukes, Tomato, Pickled Onion
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Ciabatta Roll, Marinated Breast with Smoked Gouda "Pimento", Crispy Bacon, Baby Arugula and a Hot Honey Drizzle
Half Pound Cheese Burger$14.00
Seeded Bun, Hand Cut Fries, Your Choice of American, Cheddar, Blue, Swiaa or Pepper Jack, Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Brioche, Lettuce, Pickles, Spicy Breading, Nashville Hot Sauce, Smashed Avocado, Blue Cheese Fondue, Hand Cut Potato Chips
4 Square Pepperoni$15.00
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Served with Marinara and Cacio e Pepe Linguini
See full menu

Location

159 Bridge Street

Weymouth MA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bravo Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy great traditional Italian and Sicilian pizza

Bates Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Bates Bar and Grill has the best of both worlds in the sense that it’s a family friendly restaurant but also offers a bar that seats 30 for those wanting to eat, drink, and catch a game. The menu is sure to have something for everyone with an overall American food theme while also containing some elements of Greek cuisine.

Rivershed - Braintree

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Four Square Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston