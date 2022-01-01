True North Tavern
A casual and laid back neighborhood bar offering a unique atmosphere and experience with something for everyone. Just off North Park’s bustling University Avenue, it’s the ideal place for social gatherings and special events, with even the sports connoisseur in mind.
Here you will find great drinks and great people surrounded by eye-catching visuals of music videos, the daily sports action and even a classic movie or two. Drop in and experience our friendly, genuine and service-oriented staff.
3815 30th st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3815 30th st
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Mission
The Mission is our concept of a Cafe specializing in simple, health, tasty food with whimsical edge and a focus on artful presentation at an affordable price. The simplicity and fresh ingredients are produced with dedication to the cause of living in a more conscientious world. This modern concept in healthy dining combined with pleasant surroundings is our speciality. We hope you will enjoy your experience of eating at The Mission.
619 Spirits North Park
Come in and enjoy!
Belching Beaver
Come in and enjoy!
U31
Come in and enjoy!