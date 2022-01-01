Go
True North Tavern

A casual and laid back neighborhood bar offering a unique atmosphere and experience with something for everyone. Just off North Park’s bustling University Avenue, it’s the ideal place for social gatherings and special events, with even the sports connoisseur in mind.
Here you will find great drinks and great people surrounded by eye-catching visuals of music videos, the daily sports action and even a classic movie or two. Drop in and experience our friendly, genuine and service-oriented staff.

3815 30th st • $$

Avg 3 (1220 reviews)

Popular Items

Ancho Tacos$5.00
2 tacos with ancho chili marinated chicken, salsa fresca, shredded lettuce, chipotle crema and cilantro then topped with cotija cheese
Queso Dip$5.00
house-made spicy cheese dip, tortilla chips, salsa fresca
Fully Loaded Tots$10.50
crispy tater tots, house-made queso sauce, salsa fresca, chipotle crema, fresh cilantro
Ancho Chicken$5.00
chicken marinated in ancho chilis, grilled and topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipolte mayo. Served ala carte.
Barbecue Chicken
ancho chicken, romaine and arugula, red onion, tomato, topped with cilantro & pepitas, drizzled with tangy barbecue sauce and ranch or bleu cheese dressing
side of tots$2.00
True Classic$5.00
our classic burger topped with American cheese, house sauce and all the fixins'. Served ala carte.
TNT Impossible Burger (Vegetarian)$5.00
all the meaty flavor but made from plants! Impossible burger patty, mozzarella cheese, spring mix, garlic aioli.
Basket of Tots$6.50
Summer Salad$5.00
spring mix, fresh strawberries, pepitas, cherry tomatoes, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles. Served with our house made citrus vinaigrette

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

3815 30th st

San Diego CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

