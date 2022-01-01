Go
TRUE Crafted Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

7828 Rea Road Suite F • $$

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)

Popular Items

Side TRUE House Salad$7.00
romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinis, shaved carrots, black olives, radishes and red wine vinaigrette
Greek$12.50
romaine lettuce, red onions, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, feta, cucumbers and greek vinaigrette
Small TRUE House Salad$12.00
romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinis, shaved carrots, black olives, radishes and red wine vinaigrette
Fountain Drink/Tea$2.50
Kids Grilled Flatbread with Carrot Sticks and Sliced Bell Peppers$6.50
with a side of ranch dressing
Chopped Cobb$14.50
romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, avocado, cheddar, bacon, egg and ranch dressing
Family TRUE House Salad$16.00
romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinis, shaved carrots, black olives, radishes and red wine vinaigrette
Baby Spinach & Arugula$12.50
candied pecans, sliced apples, dried cranberries, goat cheese and sherry vinaigrette
Kids TRUE Pizza Dog$6.50
all-beef hot dog baked in our signature pizza dough and includes a side of chips
6 Wings$10.50
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7828 Rea Road Suite F

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

