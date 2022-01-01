Go
Toast

True Roots Juice & Eats

Now offering online orders!!!
Juices, smoothies, sandwiches, salads, bowls & more.

SMOOTHIES

374 Merchant St • $$

Avg 4.8 (188 reviews)

Popular Items

Paleo Bowl$9.00
Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Seasonal Veggies topped with a Homemade Tahini Sauce
Avocado Toast$8.00
Quinoa Bowl$9.00
Quinoa, Chickpeas, Roasted Veggies topped with a Homemade Tahini Sauce
The Bomb Tom
Banana, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Cacao Powder, Plant Protein, Coconut Milk
Turkey Bacon Avocado Sando$9.75
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Lime Mayo
*Meats are organic & nitrate-free
Beet Salad$8.75
Steamed Beets, Cucumber, Oranges and Quinoa over Spinach & Kale, Topped with Pumpkin Seeds and Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
GF - Vegan
Eye Opener$8.75
Kale, Ginger, Lemon, Cucumber, Apple
Breakfast Sandwich$8.75
Avocado, Homemade Vegan Pesto, Nitrate-free Bacon, 1 Scrambled Organic Egg
Grasshopper
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Plant Protein, Orange Juice
Strawberry Fields
Strawberries, Banana, Chia Seeds, Beet Powder, Almond Milk
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

374 Merchant St

Vacaville CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beer40

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sonoma Springs Brewing - Vacaville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mary's Pizza Shack

No reviews yet

The Way She Did It, We Still Do.

Digger's Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston