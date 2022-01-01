True Chesapeake Oyster Co
Available for takeout. Please pull up to the tent outside, give your name, and we will bring your food and drinks out to you. Thank you so much!
SEAFOOD
3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Woodberry Kitchen
Woodberry Kitchen relies on longstanding relationships with our growers and watermen of the Chesapeake region to provide the ingredients that nourish and delight our guests. At our table, you join us in supporting responsible agriculture that respects the abundance and tradition of the region while helping to ensure the future.
Birroteca - Baltimore
Craft Beer, Wine & Artisan Pizza
Artifact Coffee
Fresh & local food, every day for breakfast & lunch. Direct Trade coffee & tea.
Chuck's Trading Post
Come in and enjoy!