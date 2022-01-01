Go
True Chesapeake Oyster Co

Available for takeout. Please pull up to the tent outside, give your name, and we will bring your food and drinks out to you. Thank you so much!

SEAFOOD

3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400 • $$

Avg 4.9 (827 reviews)

Popular Items

1# Gulf Shrimp$33.00
1 Pound of 16/20 shrimp, head off but shell on, with your choice of preparation, served with grilled bread and lemons.
(allergies: shellfish, allium, dairy, alcohol. Gluten for the bread.)
Zack's Burger$17.00
8oz burger, smoked & chesapeake cheddar, spicy ketchup, bacon mayo, lettuce, pickles, house potato chips
(allergies: gluten, dairy, pork, egg)
Crab Cake Entree$25.00
5oz crab cake, pickled shallot tartar sauce, crispy potato cake, lettuce, house potato chips
(allergies: shellfish, egg, dairy, allium)
Blue Crab Mac & Cheese$12.00
1 pint.
(allergies: gluten, dairy, allium, shellfish)
Roasted Oysters$14.00
5 oysters, roasted with butter, old bay and parmesan cheese.
(allergies: shellfish, dairy, allium)
Homemade Potato Chips$5.00
allergies: gluten
True Chesapeake Caesar$14.00
fried oyster croutons, smoked oyster caesar dressing
(allergies: shellfish, gluten, dairy, egg)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken thigh, ramp aioli, pickled green tomato, house potato chips
(allergies: gluten, dairy, allium)
Steamed Clams$18.00
1 pound of middleneck clams, with your choice of preparation. Served with grilled bread and lemons.
(allergies: shellfish, allium, dairy, alcohol. gluten for the bread.)
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Outdoor Seating

Location

3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

