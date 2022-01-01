True West Brewery
True West is a Village Supported Craft Brewery and scratch kitchen restaurant. Focusing on local community based beer, building, food and economy True West Brewing Company strives every day to fulfill on our commitment to our neighbors to be a part of the fabric and show the power of the "It takes a Village....Supported Brewery" movement.
525 Massachusetts Avenue
Acton MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
