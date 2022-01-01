Go
True West Brewery

True West is a Village Supported Craft Brewery and scratch kitchen restaurant. Focusing on local community based beer, building, food and economy True West Brewing Company strives every day to fulfill on our commitment to our neighbors to be a part of the fabric and show the power of the "It takes a Village....Supported Brewery" movement.

525 Massachusetts Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked TW Wings$16.00
eight bone in wings || choice of buffalo, dry rub, honey bourbon barbecue, or Nate’s teriyaki || carrots and celery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
brined chicken thigh || secret spices || shaved lettuce || pickles || tomato aioli || house-baked bun
Wicked Twisted Pretzel$9.00
Bavarian pretzel || mustard || True West beer cheese
True Bleu Burger$18.00
topped with a bleu cheese/mushroom/bacon patty || tomato jam || shaved lettuce || house-baked bun
Fish and Chips$21.00
True West beer battered fish || slaw || tartar sauce || crinkle cut fries
House Burger$16.00
American cheese || shaved lettuce || tomato || onion || house-baked bun
Blackened Salmon Sandwich$18.00
blackened salmon || tomato || sautéed red onion || shaved iceberg || rosemary aioli
Fish Tacos$13.00
lemon aioli || baby greens || soft tortilla
Brewers Grain Fried Pickles$9.00
served with ranch sauce
Kid's Burger$8.00
kids burger on a house-baked fluffy bun with lettuce and tomato
Location

Acton MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
