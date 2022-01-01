Go
Toast

Truffles Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

91 Towne Dr. • $$

Avg 4.5 (1307 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwestern Wrap$14.00
fresh corn, black beans, chopped romaine, red onions, grape tomatoes, jack and
cheddar cheese, cajun chicken breast, homemade southwestern dressing, shoestring fries
Cup French Onion Soup$10.00
one of our original recipes, seasoned chicken stock, garlic croutons, emmentaler swiss
Meatloaf$22.00
grilled with a bbq glaze, vidalia onion chutney, buttermilk mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable
Chopped w Chicken$19.00
chopped romaine, crispy bacon, jack and cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado, red onion, honey mustard dressing
Kid Chicken Finger$9.00
2 crispy chicken fingers, honey mustard, shoestring fries
Fried Coconut Shrimp Appetizer$16.00
crispy coconut crusted shrimp, homemade honey mango sauce for dipping
Southwestern w Chicken$18.00
fresh corn, black beans, chopped romaine, red onions, grape tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, our homemade southwestern dressing
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$13.00
our homemade spinach artichoke dip, served warm with tortilla chips
Classic Burger$17.00
ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard,
choice of cheese on warm brioche with crispy shoestring fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

91 Towne Dr.

Bluffton SC

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chow Daddy's

No reviews yet

Tacos - Burgers - Bowls

River Road Café

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pour Richards

No reviews yet

Fun Food & Wine

Bluffton Brauhaus

No reviews yet

We are Alfred and Volker Kettering, 2 of the 3 brothers that grew up in a little village in SW Germany. We learned to appreciate quality food from the finest chef we have ever known, our mother.
Many of the recipes we prepare in the Brauhaus are hers, with maybe a little modification or two to make them our own. We know she would approve.
Come early. Stay late. A Brauhaus is a meeting place to relax after work, enjoy good food, and share a laugh or two late into the night. Both our parents and grandparents owned a Brauhaus and we are committed to bringing an authentic experience to the lowcountry.
We hope we see you soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston