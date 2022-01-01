Truffles Restaurant

Go
Truffles is a small family owned restaurant, that has been in Ladue neighborhood since 1999. We offer business casual yet vibrant and upbeat family friendly atmosphere. Our menu is based. but not limited to, French and Modern American Cuisine. Truffles also features a retail store next door, called Butchery - Truffles' Meat Market, which offers a wide variety of custom meats, fresh seafood, daily meals, salads, sandwiches, premium wines and liquors and much more.

9202 Clayton Road

CURBSIDE PICKUP
Please let us know what your car looks like so we can bring your order out to you when you arrive!
BTL Martinet$69.00
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp$18.00
beer, rosemary, toasted baguette
Chef B's Gumbo$15.00
Butchery Board$35.00
daily selection of house made charcuterie,
artisanal cheeses, pickled red onions, whole grain mustard
BTL Cultivar Cab$57.00
Regular Fries Small$6.00
Truffles Frites$18.00
truffle “dust”, white truffle oil, shaved parmesan, herbs, béarnaise
Burrata$18.00
grilled ciabatta, first press olive oil, aged balsamic, sea salt
Regular Fries Large$12.00
9202 Clayton Road

St. Louis MO

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
