Truly Greek

Located in Norwalk, Truly Greek is a family run fast casual Greek restaurant.

SALADS

440 Westport Avenue • $

Avg 4.6 (1140 reviews)

Popular Items

Baklava$5.25
Layers of sweet, flaky filo dough filled with honey, chopped nuts, and cinnamon.
Falafel & Dip$4.99
Avgolemono Soup
{av-gho-lé-mo-no}
Greek chicken lemon rice soup. Yia Yia says it cures all ailments.
Greek Fries$5.59
Hand cut fries dressed up with feta, garlic salt, a splash of red wine vinegar and oregano.
Bowl$10.99
Rice, lentils or mixed greens form the base of a delicious bowl. Add your choice of protein, toppings and sauce for a delectable Mediterranean experience.
Spanakopita$3.99
Spinach and feta pie baked in flaky phyllo dough.
Rizogalo$3.99
Sweet, creamy, Greek rice pudding garnished with cinnamon.
Pita Sandwich$8.99
White or whole grain pita with your choice of protein, toppings and sauce.
Kids Meal$5.29
Kid’s meal includes a small bowl, small drink and side of pita. Perfect for little ones!
Hand Cut Fries$4.65
A classic – hand cut fries dusted with sea salt.
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

440 Westport Avenue

Norwalk CT

SundayClosed
Monday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
