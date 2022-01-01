Go
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

We are a KC themed sports restaurant with more then just bar food. We have hand tossed homemade pizza, burgers and lots more. Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

400 SE 6th Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)

Popular Items

FAMILY SPECIAL - PIZZA, APPETIZER, 2 LITER$28.00
Our family special - choose one of our 14" specialty pizzas, an appetizer, and a 2 liter of soda. Only $28!
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$11.00
Served with ranch or marinara.
WINGS$15.00
Fried to order with your choice of up to 2 sauces. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
MEAL DEAL - PIZZA, APPETIZER, CROWLER OF BEER$35.00
Our meal deal - choose one of our 14" specialty pizzas, an appetizer, and a crowler of beer. Only $35! Carry out or curbside pick only.
14" THE MAHOMES$22.00
You don’t have to do anything other than be yourself with this pizza! Marinara sauce covered with sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ground beef, and bacon.
10"$12.00
Start with our hand-crafted crust and the sauce of your choice. Pile it high with your favorite toppings.
CHEESEBALLS$12.00
Pepper jack cheese bites. Hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with choice of ranch or marinara.
14" SOUTH SIDER$22.00
Housemade pizza sauce, Graziano sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers and onions.
14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$19.00
Start with our hand-crafted crust and the sauce of your choice. Pile it high with your favorite toppings.
14" FRENCH DIP$22.00
Our hand-crafted crust topped with a blend of our homemade alfredo and au jus sauce with a touch of cream cheese. Topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions mozzarella, and a generous portion of beef. Served with homemade au jus.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

400 SE 6th Street

Des Moines IA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
