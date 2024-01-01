Mac and cheese in Trumansburg
Trumansburg restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Atlas Bowl - 61 W Main St
Atlas Bowl - 61 W Main St
61 W Main St, Trumansburg
|Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
cheddar and smoked gouda mac topped with crispy panko
More about Little Venice - 49 E Main St,
Little Venice - 49 E Main St,
49 E Main St,, Trumansburg
|BBQ MAC & CHEESE
|$14.90
Homemade Penne Pasta tossed with our Homemade NYS XSharp Cheddar Sauce and topped with Bread Crumbs and Even More Cheese, Our Slow Roasted BBQ Pulled Pork and Jalapenos
|HOMEMADE MAC & CHEESE
|$11.90
Homemade Penne Pasta tossed with our Homemade NYS XSharp Cheddar Sauce topped with Breadcrumbs and Even More Cheese then Baked to Perfection