Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Trumbull
/
Trumbull
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Trumbull restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
FATTY PATTY - Trumbull
2 Daniels Farm Rd, Trumbull
Avg 4.4
(343 reviews)
CHICKEN SANDWICH
$7.25
More about FATTY PATTY - Trumbull
Emma's - 942 White Plains Rd
942 White Plains Rd, Trumbull
No reviews yet
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
More about Emma's - 942 White Plains Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Trumbull
Cheeseburgers
More near Trumbull to explore
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Shelton
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1878 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(599 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(283 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(577 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston