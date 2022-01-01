Go
Toast

Trummer's Restaurant

Trummer's Restaurant is a Modern American Bistro in Historic Clifton, Virginia. Join us for brunch on Saturdays or dinner Tuesday - Saturday nights.

7134 Main Street • $$$

Avg 4.6 (6034 reviews)

Popular Items

Autumn Olive Farm Whipped Lardo w/house made focaccia, b&b pickles, hot pepper jam, bacon crumbles$13.00
Weller Bourbon & Pig Dinner$204.00
Weller Bourbon & Pig Dinner
Wednesday April 6th
6pm
Welcome Snack
Crispy Pork Rind
togarashi, citrus salt
Weller Cocktail
First Course
Selection of artisanal charcuterie
bourbon mustard, b&b pickles, fluffy focaccia
1oz Weller C.Y.P.B. (Create Your Perfect Bourbon)
Second course
Tete de Cochon
grilled ramps, fava leaves, smokey brood
1oz Weller Antique 107
Third Course
Autumn Olive Farm Pork Loin
green strawberries, radishes, bourbon barrel aged fish sauce
1oz Weller 12 Year
Dessert
Maple Blondies
brown butter salted caramel, vanilla ice cream, candied Benton's bacon
1oz William Larue Weller
Karma Farm Mixed Baby Lettuces w/green strawberry, winter radish, olive oil croutons, pipe dreams goat cheese, lingonberry vinaigrette$12.00
Crispy Fingerling Potatoes w/duck fat, chives, smoked sea salt$9.00
House Made Focaccia w/rosemary extra virgin olive oil$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7134 Main Street

Clifton VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Main Street Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paradise Springs Artisan Food Truck

No reviews yet

Artisan Food and Private Event Catering
Located at Paradise Springs Winery

Preston's Pub

No reviews yet

Welcome to Preston’s Pub!, where we value Family, Food & Fun

Gather & Graze

No reviews yet

Hand crafted charcuterie boards prepared with artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruits, olives, cornichons, mixed nuts, and accompaniments. Each board differs based on size ordered and availability of products. Only using the best to create our one of a kind boards, we look forward to providing you with a charcuterie board to gather and graze upon, and most importantly, enjoy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston