Trussville restaurants you'll love

Trussville restaurants
Toast
  • Trussville

Trussville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Southern
Must-try Trussville restaurants

Pinchgut Pies image

 

Pinchgut Pies

129 Beech St, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
16" Cheese$16.00
Hand tossed pizza with smoked tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan
16" BYOP$15.00
Build your own hand tossed pizza from scratch. Build you own pizza from scratch!
Pick a base sauce, Add your cheese, Add up to 6 toppings, enjoy.
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00
flatbread with garlic compound butter, mozzarella, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

5078 Pinnacle Sq, Trussville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Volcano Roll$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
Sanpeggios Pizza - Trussville image

 

Sanpeggios Pizza - Trussville

7270 Gadsden HighwaySuite 100, Trussville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
7" Personal Cheese$4.49
Build your own
Calzone - Cheese$4.99
Build your own
14" Medium Cheese$11.99
Build your own
Meals by Misty image

 

Meals by Misty

108 Watterson Parkway, Trussville

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nana's Cornbread Dressing
Ham and Cheese Sliders
Lasagna
Half Shell Oyster House image

 

Half Shell Oyster House

218 Main Street, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Voodoo Shrimp$12.50
Gulf shrimp fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.
Half Shell Oysters DZ$18.50
Gulf oysters shucked to order
Oysters Orleans DZ$21.50
Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
MexiCali Blues image

 

MexiCali Blues

215 Bell Way, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp$5.50
Fried or grilled gulf shrimp, fire sauce, Mexicali slaw, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cilantro
Barbacoa$5.00
Slow roasted beef brisket in chipotle, orange juice, and spices. Chopped and served with caramelized onion, pickled jalapeño, queso blanco & cherry radish
Queso Blanco$7.00
Tangy salsa made from scratch with tomatillos, jalapeños, onion, garlic, lime, and cilantro
Ferus Artisan Ales image

 

Ferus Artisan Ales

101 Beech St, Trussville

Avg 4.1 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Wedge
Classic Iceberg Wedge topped with Diced Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crisp Bacon, and Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Wings$15.00
A choice to toss in Maple Chili glaze, IPA Buffalo, or Thai PB & J with a choice Ranch and Blue cheese for dipping
Wildfire Burger$16.00
double smash patty burger with pepperjack cheese, fried jalapènos, fried onions, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, garlic aioli, all served on a brioche bun
The Three Earred Rabbit image

 

The Three Earred Rabbit

209 Main Street, Trussville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Edgar's Bakery - Trussville

158 Main Street, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Trussville

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

More near Trussville to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

More popular cities to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
