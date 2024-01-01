Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caprese salad in
Trussville
/
Trussville
/
Caprese Salad
Trussville restaurants that serve caprese salad
Pinchgut Pies
129 Beech St, Trussville
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$10.00
More about Pinchgut Pies
Corbeau Wine Bar
160 Morrow Avenue, Trussville
No reviews yet
Caprese salad
$14.00
Vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bacon, basil, EVOO, and balsamic reduction.
More about Corbeau Wine Bar
