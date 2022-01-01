Cheeseburgers in Trussville
Trussville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Hero Doughnuts Trussville
314 Main Street, Trussville
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.49
Half Shell Oyster House - Trussville
218 Main Street, Trussville
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Cheeseburger topped with choice of American, Swiss or provolone. Served with choice of one side.
|Cheeseburger
|$13.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.