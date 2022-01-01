Chicken sandwiches in Trussville
Trussville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Ferus Artisan Ales
Ferus Artisan Ales
101 Beech St, Trussville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
three pickled brined tenders, and our in house made slaw served with a choice of IPA buffalo sauce, maple chili or lemon pepper dry rub. Served on sourdough
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
163 Main Street, Trussville
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles