Chicken sandwiches in Trussville

Trussville restaurants
Trussville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Ferus Artisan Ales

101 Beech St, Trussville

Avg 4.1 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
three pickled brined tenders, and our in house made slaw served with a choice of IPA buffalo sauce, maple chili or lemon pepper dry rub. Served on sourdough
More about Ferus Artisan Ales
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

163 Main Street, Trussville

No reviews yet
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ

