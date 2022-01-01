Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Trussville
/
Trussville
/
Chili
Trussville restaurants that serve chili
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
5078 Pinnacle Sq, Trussville
Avg 4.5
(4139 reviews)
Side Sweet Chili
$0.55
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
MexiCali Blues
215 Bell Way, Trussville
No reviews yet
Chili Relleno Plate
$16.00
Beer battered poblano pepper stuffed with cauliflower picadillo, Oaxaca, Asadero, and Chihuahua cheese. Served with salsa roja, cortina, charro beans, and choice of rice.
More about MexiCali Blues
Quesadillas
Bread Pudding
Tacos
Greek Salad
Cookies
Pudding
Cucumber Salad
Grits
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
