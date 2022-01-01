Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Trussville

Trussville restaurants
Trussville restaurants that serve chili

Rock N Roll Sushi image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

5078 Pinnacle Sq, Trussville

Avg 4.5 (4139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Sweet Chili$0.55
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
MexiCali Blues image

 

MexiCali Blues

215 Bell Way, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Relleno Plate$16.00
Beer battered poblano pepper stuffed with cauliflower picadillo, Oaxaca, Asadero, and Chihuahua cheese. Served with salsa roja, cortina, charro beans, and choice of rice.
More about MexiCali Blues

